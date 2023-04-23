BENEDICTION Shares Video Of "Scriptures In Scarlet" Live In Costa Rica 2023

British death metal legends Benediction have uploaded some live action from their first show in Costa Rica, which took place on April 15th, 2023. Enjoy "Scriptures In Scarlet".

"Scriptures In Scarlet" appears on Scriptures, the eighth studio album from Benediction, released in 2020 via Nuclear Blast.

Order the album in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"Iterations Of I"

"Scriptures In Scarlet"

"The Crooked Man"

"Stormcrow"

"Progenitors Of A New Paradigm"

"Rabid Carnality"

"In Our Hands, The Scars"

"Tear Off These Wings"

"Embrace The Kill"

"Neverwhen"

"The Blight At The End"

"We Are Legion"