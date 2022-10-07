BERNIE TORMÉ - Final Fling Live Album From Late GILLAN / OZZY OSBOURNE Guitarist Due In November; "Wild West" Video Streaming

A posthumous live album from renowned guitar player Bernie Tormé (ex-Gillan, Ozzy Osbourne), entitled Final Fling, will be available in November. Tormé passed away at 66 years of age on March 17, 2019 after being hospitalized with virulent double pneumonia.

A first single from the release is out now. Watch the "Wild West" video below, and get the digital single here.

The Final Fling bundle (containing the CD, an exclusive T-shirt, patch, badge and an instant digital download of "Wild West") will only be available for a limited time and is on a first come, first served basis. Order the bundle here.

Once heard, never forgotten. Bernie Tormé was a ‘one of a kind’ guitarist. Never one to blow his own trumpet, Tormé chose to let his music do the talking for him. And for those that were familiar with the much-missed Irishman’s catalogue, the song "Wild West" is always near the top of fan’s ‘best of’ lists. It was a track that was a constant opener of his live shows, and one that always set the tone for what was to follow – loud, brash, energetic, and unmistakeable Bernie Tormé . And did we say loud!?!

"Wild West" was recorded by Bernie and his final trio lineup (featuring bass player Sy Morton and drummer Mik Gaffney) live at Bernie’s Barnroom studio after the end of Tormé’s sadly prophetic The Final Fling tour in 2018. The run was a huge success, and with the band in dazzling form night after night, the trio soon began to regret the decision not to record any of the shows, so with the set fresh in their minds, the band loaded the gear into the live room and set up one more time to run through a set of classics numbers, spanning Tormé’s storied career. The energy and power is evident from the first crack of Mik’s snare drum as Tormé and company power through "Wild West".

Painstakingly mixed and mastered by Bernie’s son Eric Tormey, "Wild West" is the first taste of this upcoming Final Fling live album. More info will be released soon.

"(Bernie) did me a great favour. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be doing it now. I’d have given up." - Ozzy Osbourne, 2018