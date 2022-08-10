Best Heavy Metal Rock Online Slot Machines To Play

Of all the casino games, slots are the most popular, given their simplicity, fun and fast gameplay. Slots are also associated with higher payouts. There is a big difference between mobile slots and those you are more likely to play in the brick-and-mortar casino. Software development has allowed players to now play games on their smartphone devices from any part of the world.

Most players love themed slots, some of us prefer bright colored games, heavy metals, and rock theme slots.

It is not difficult to join any online mobile casino. There are casino login guides that can help with that. If you enjoy slots, you may want to try the amazing rock themed tiles, so you can enjoy your music while playing and winning in your favorite game.

Who are the online slot developers?



Today, the online casino is filled with slots, developers and other games. The developing companies are doing all they can to supply online casinos with high-quality software. Even though there are hundreds of software developers, only a small number of them are preferred and loved by players.

There are companies that are known to offer certain slots games and not for everything else they offer. Only a few companies can offer rock themed slots machines for example. Therefore, it is important to know which game providers are the best and which online casinos to go to play your favorite slots.

Some of the companies that provides heavy metal inspired mobile games include:

● Netent

● iSoftBet

● WMS

● Play'n GO

● Leander Games

In this list, Netent is one of the most renown developing companies, It leads other great game providers such as Real Time Gaming and Microgaming. Netent has a few theme slots that you may want to check out including:

Guns N’ Roses



This game is widely known thanks to its smooth play, great design and animations. You can also listen to nearly all the biggest bands and hit while playing your game. The RTP or return to player for Guns N’ Roses is impressive for a themed slot machine. Furthermore, you also get a chance to get free spins,something most other players enjoy.

See Video:





This slot is designed with 5 reels and 20 pay lines that provide easy wins. Whether you are an existing player or a new player you can easily enjoy playing this game.

Kiss



Kiss is powered by WMS, and most fans really love it. The game may appear old with a rock group picture added but in the real sense, it is integrated with some unique experience. Its amazing features include music from Kiss concerts that plays in the background.

Some of the special symbols on the reel include: Demon and Startchild pictures. There are also classic slot symbols that include numbers, wilds and letters.

If a player lands on specific fields, it might grant them upto 20 free spins as well.

Jim Hendrix

This iconic guitarist themed slot is beloved by vast numbers of rock fans, the game has inspired one of the most recent digital slots. This Netent game is prominent not just because of Jimi, but also because of its excellent features and gameplay. The slot machine has 6 types of bonuses, as well as wilds and scatter symbols, all of which produce significant payouts. Furthermore, Jimi Hendrix's timeless music always plays in the background to enhance your gaming experience.

Motörhead

This is still another Netent developed slot game. The Motörhead branding is done to remember legendary English rock artists. The vocalist and the founder of the slot machine was well known for enjoying casino games and gambling in general. Therefore this slot was designed for his memory. It is also worth knowing that one of the most famous songs ever released by the group is “Ace of Spades” Which is one of the symbols that displays on the reels.

Winning combos are created when the ace of spades replaces other symbols. Scatters are the only irreplaceable fields. There are over 70 different play lines that players can benefit from while playing this incredible game. They also get to listen to the best brand songs while playing.

Megadeth

Megadeth is an American heavy metal band that originated from Los Angeles. This popular band has also been given their own slot. Megadeth provides a fun gaming experience that involves musical instruments, guitar picks, band members, amplifiers and 40 paylines. The music usually plays throughout as you enjoy your game.

Rock N’ Roller

This is a classic slot from Playtech, even though this simple slot is not based on any rock n’ roll or metal artists, it recognizes some of the Kings including Little Richard, Elvis Presley and more. The whole slot brings out the entire vibe of retro rock and into a greeting from the popular “Tutti Frutti” chorus. This slot is designed with 5 paylines and 3 reels that you can adjust. If you like a simple game, then this game would be ideal for you.

Conclusion

Slots are designed so you can have fun while gambling. The best part is, there are several slot games you can choose from now, so getting bored is not an option. There are different slots with a specific number of themes and reels.

The heavy metal and rock inspired slots are played by thousands of players in Canada and all over the world, because of their liking for rock. Going to concerts is not the easiest thing to do these days, but slot players are being provided with a special treat and a uniting experience in the themed games. They also get to win real money while playing the game titles.

To find the best online slots, and make this article we also uses some ideas, and information from the Ultimate Guide to the Best Rock Online Slots.

We support safe and responsible gambling. Don’t make gambling a way of solving your financial problems and if you are experiencing a gambling problem, or if you suspect a friend, family member or a relative is dealing with gambling addiction don’t hesitate to contact gambling helpline through 1-800-522-4700, to learn how prevent to solve gambling addiction.