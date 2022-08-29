BEYOND THE LABYRINTH Address PTSD With "Invisible Battle Scars"; Music Video Streaming
August 29, 2022, 16 minutes ago
Beyond The Labyrinth (BTL) have released a video for "Invisible Battle Scars", from their latest album, xxV.
"Invisible Battle Scars" is about how good people can develop bad reflexes due to PTSD. The song has now been turned into a dark, moving, touching, slightly claustrophobic video clip. Watch below.
Lyrics:
Beneath the surface a battle is raging
The images keep coming back when you least expect them
When all is quiet your mind starts racing
There's no escape as you relive the painful past
No one sees it when you're hurting - you feel deserted
It's a case of do or die
Invisible Battle Scars
Define the way you act, not who you are
Invisible Battle Scars
The pain you feel is all too real
The wounds run deep inside
A scent, a sound, a simple trigger
The trauma that is lingering resurfaces
And you try to keep pretending you're feeling fine
Your secret safely locked inside …(or so you think)
Invisible Battle Scars
Define the way you act, not who you are
Invisible Battle Scars
The pain you feel is all too real
The wounds run deep inside