BEYOND THE LABYRINTH Address PTSD With "Invisible Battle Scars"; Music Video Streaming

Beyond The Labyrinth (BTL) have released a video for "Invisible Battle Scars", from their latest album, xxV.

"Invisible Battle Scars" is about how good people can develop bad reflexes due to PTSD. The song has now been turned into a dark, moving, touching, slightly claustrophobic video clip. Watch below.

Lyrics:

Beneath the surface a battle is raging

The images keep coming back when you least expect them

When all is quiet your mind starts racing

There's no escape as you relive the painful past

No one sees it when you're hurting - you feel deserted

It's a case of do or die

Invisible Battle Scars

Define the way you act, not who you are

Invisible Battle Scars

The pain you feel is all too real

The wounds run deep inside

A scent, a sound, a simple trigger

The trauma that is lingering resurfaces

And you try to keep pretending you're feeling fine

Your secret safely locked inside …(or so you think)

Invisible Battle Scars

Define the way you act, not who you are

Invisible Battle Scars

The pain you feel is all too real

The wounds run deep inside