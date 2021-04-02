BIF NAKED - Canadian Support Dates With BUCKCHERRY And AGE OF DAYS Rescheduled For October 2021: "You Can't Stop Rock N' Roll; Postpone It A Few Times, Maybe..."

Canadian rocker Bif Naked has checked in with the following announcement:

"I am elated! So completely stoked that our tour dates with Buckchery and Age Of Days have been rescheduled for October 2021. That means we will still be coming *snoopydance*. I am beyond excited to come do shows with all these legendary rockers and hopefully see everyone and anyone who wants to come rock out with us! Stay tuned of course, as things keep changing, but for now follow along. Stay healthy and and be cool so this can really happen. It will make our dreams come true!"

Dates confirmed so far are as follows:

October

7 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, Alberta

8 - Encana Event Centre - Dawson Creek, British Columbia

15 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Rescheduled shows in Edmonton, Red Deer, Saskatoon and Regina are due to be announced soon.

Bif released a new single, "Jim", in 2020, taken from her forthcoming album, Champion. Check out the official video below.

Bif: "'Jim' is a song about loss, really. It’s about that disillusionment we all feel when someone turns into an imposter. 'Jim' is the quintessential story of discovering a betrayal and 'Jim' is that villain. The song is totally about pain, and facing it head-on.

With the video we really wanted to have a triumph over the pain, and take our power back. The running theme in the video, and the song lyrics, is about finding victory over heartache. The theme and esthetic are striking and vibrantly colorful, and that was very deliberate and actually a tease, and a nod to the new album artwork itself. The reverse concept was executed beautifully, and the whole video showcases all the expertise in its very stylistic aggression. It’s a story being told that eventually reveals the truth. Like the truth being revealed that someone’s 'Jim' is really their 'Judas' all along."