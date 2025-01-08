BIG BIG TRAIN Announces First Ever Canadian Shows

Big Big Train have announced their first ever shows in Canada. These will take place in Montreal, Ottawa and Quebec City on 14, 15 and 16 April respectively. These dates complete the band’s The Likes Of Us in North America tour itinerary, which also includes seven shows in the United States plus the band’s co-headlining appearances on board Cruise To The Edge. In addition, Big Big Train will play for the first time in Portugal at the beginning of May at the Gouveia Art Rock festival.

At these performances the seven piece band will be promoting last year’s studio and live albums The Likes Of Us and A Flare On The Lens, which were released by InsideOut/Sony in March and September respectively to great critical acclaim, as well as performing some classic back catalogue material.

Lead vocalist Alberto Bravin says: “After performing in the US last year for the first time ever, we’re really looking forward to venturing north of the border into Canada and playing for the fans there. Having performed in Canada on a number of occasions previously while I was a member of PFM, I know how enthusiastic the Canadian fans are about progressive music.”

The band’s shows in North America and Portugal are likely to be their only appearances in 2025. For the balance of 2025, Big Big Train will focus on recording their next studio album, expected to be released by InsideOut/Sony in the first half of 2026.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Sweetwater - Fort Wayne, IN

4-9 - Cruise To The Edge

10 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

11 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

13 - Electric City - Buffalo, NY

14 – Fairmount Theatre – Montreal, QC

15 – Algonquin Theatre – Ottawa, ON

16 – Quebec City, QC – Salle Dina-Belanger

17 - Regent Theatre - Arlington, MA

18 - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center - Rutherford, NJ

19 - Rivoli Theater at The Williams Center - Rutherford, NJ

May

4 - Gouveia Art Rock - Gouveia, Portugal