BILLY CORGAN Announces Winter 2024 Performances In Australia

Billy Corgan, the frontman of two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, has announced a limited run of Winter 2024 performances in Australia. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, October 30th at 9AM local time followed by general on-sale on Friday, November 1st at 9AM local time here.

Supported by The Delta Riggs as his backing band, Corgan will showcase his talents down under and across the continent with several headline shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney, along with previously announced festival sets at Good Things Festival. With a well-established solo music catalog, Corgan will play some of his greatest hits and some of The Smashing Pumpkins' classics.

The newly announced performances follow a highly successful year in touring for The Smashing Pumpkins, with an expansive run of stadium performances with Green Day as part of The Saviors Tour and arena dates nationwide. Earlier this summer, the band trotted across Europe with a combination of arena and headline festival dates and later this fall, the band’s upcoming multi-city Latin American Fall tour will see the band play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Smashing Pumpkins 2024 Latin American Tour Dates

November

1 – Brasilia, Brazil – Arena BRB

3 – São Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

5 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

10 – Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

12 – Quito, Ecuador - Coliseo General Rumiñahui

14 – Bogota, Colombia – Movistar Arena

16 – San Jose, Costa Rica – Parque Viva



Billy Corgan 2024 Performance Dates

December

1 - Adelaide, Australia - Hindley St Music Hall

3 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

4 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

6 – Melbourne, Australia - Flemington Racecourse (Good Things Festival)

7 – Sydney, Australia – Centennial Park (Good Things Festival)

8 – Brisbane, Australia – Showgrounds (Good Things Festival)

(Photo credit: Jason Renaud)