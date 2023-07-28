BILLY IDOL Debuts Music Video For "White Wedding" (Clubland Extended Remix); Expanded Reissue Of Self-Titled Debut Album Out Now

Today, rock legend Billy Idol releases the expanded edition of his self-titled debut album via Capitol/UMe. The reissue includes the original ten-track album, a previously unreleased recording of Idols complete August 12, 1982 concert at The Roxy in West Hollywood, CA, and the recently unearthed and previously unreleased 12-minute Clubland Extended Remix of his classic song, "White Wedding".

Fans can purchase the deluxe reissue here and watch an official video for the Clubland Extended Remix of "White Wedding" below.

Fans are also encouraged to celebrate the release of this iconic album with a Dolby Atmos aural upgrade by Grammy-winning engineer Paul Hicks, who has remixed albums in Atmos for The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, George Harrison, and more.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Come On, Come On"

"White Wedding (Part 1)"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Love Calling"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"It’s So Cruel"

"Congo Man"

"White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix - Previously Unreleased)"

Disc 2 - Live At The Roxy, 1982 - Previously Unreleased:

"Baby Talk"

"Untouchables"

"Come On, Come On"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Heavens Inside"

"Ready Steady Go"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"Kiss Me Deadly"

"White Wedding"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Dancing With Myself"

"Mony Mony"

"Triumph"

"White Wedding" (Clubland Extended Remix) video:

Billy Idol: State Line, a concert film showcasing his April concert at Hoover Dam, will be released fall 2023. Watch the first official teaser below.

Idol performed two unique sets of his iconic hits on site at Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line; a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse directly at the foot of Hoover Dam. For both sets, Idol was joined by his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. Performed in front of only 250 fans, the electric set featured special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).