BILLY IDOL Launches First Official Teaser Video For Upcoming "State Line" Concert Film

Billy Idol: State Line, a concert film showcasing his April concert at Hoover Dam, will be released fall 2023. Watch the first official teaser below.

Idol performed two unique sets of his iconic hits on site at Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line; a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon and an acoustic duo set on the roof of the powerhouse directly at the foot of Hoover Dam. For both sets, Idol was joined by his collaborator and lead guitarist of over forty years, Steve Stevens. Performed in front of only 250 fans, the electric set featured special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols, Generation Sex) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt).

Billy Idol's self-titled debut album - on July 16, 1982 via Chrysalis Records

will be released in an expanded 2CD format on July 28th. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

The Billy Idol Anniversary Expanded 2CD package includes:

- The original album

- The recently unearthed, previously unreleased 12 minute Clubland Remix of "White Wedding"

- The entire previously unreleased concert from August 12, 1982 at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Come On, Come On"

"White Wedding (Part 1)"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Love Calling"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"It’s So Cruel"

"Congo Man"

"White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix - Previously Unreleased)"

Disc 2 - Live At The Roxy, 1982 - Previously Unreleased:

"Baby Talk"

"Untouchables"

"Come On, Come On"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Heavens Inside"

"Ready Steady Go"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"Kiss Me Deadly"

"White Wedding"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Dancing With Myself"

"Mony Mony"

"Triumph"