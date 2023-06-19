BILLY IDOL - Reissue Of Self-Titled Debut Album As Expanded 2CD Package Due In July

The debut, self-titled Billy Idol album will be released in an expanded 2CD format on July 28th. Pre-order your copy now at this location.

The Billy Idol Anniversary Expanded 2CD package includes:

The original album

The recently unearthed, previously unreleased 12 minute Clubland Remix of "White Wedding"

The entire previously unreleased concert from August 12, 1982 at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California



Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Come On, Come On"

"White Wedding (Part 1)"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Love Calling"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"It’s So Cruel"

"Congo Man"

"White Wedding (Clubland Extended Remix - Previously Unreleased)"

Disc 2 - Live At The Roxy, 1982 - Previously Unreleased:

"Baby Talk"

"Untouchables"

"Come On, Come On"

"Hot In The City"

"Dead On Arrival"

"Heavens Inside"

"Ready Steady Go"

"Hole In The Wall"

"Shooting Stars"

"Kiss Me Deadly"

"White Wedding"

"Nobody’s Business"

"Dancing With Myself"

"Mony Mony"

"Triumph"

Billy Idol released his self-titled debut studio album on July 16, 1982 via Chrysalis Records.