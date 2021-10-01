BILLY IDOL's Happy Holidays Album To Be Reissued On Vinyl In November

On November 5, Dark Horse Records will reissue Billy Idol's collection of traditional Christmas songs, Happy Holidays, on indie exclusive vinyl LP. The title was originally released in 2006 on CD only.

Happy Holidays tracklisting:

"Frosty The Snowman"

"Silver Bells"

"Happy Holiday"

"White Christmas"

"Here Comes Santa Claus"

"God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen"

"Santa Claus Is Back In Town"

"Let It Snow"

"Winter Wonderland"

"Run Rudolph Run"

"Jingle Bell Rock"

"O Christmas Tree"

"Silent Night"

"Auld Lang Syne"

"On Christmas Day"