BILLY IDOL To Release "Live At Hoover Dam" Concert Film; First Look Video Streaming

On April 8, rock legend Billy Idol and his band - including guitarist Steve Stevens - performed the first ever concert at the Hoover Dam, which straddles the Colorado River and the Nevada/Arizona border.

The once in a lifetime concert, featuring special guests Alison Mosshart (The Kills, The Dead Weather), Steve Jones (Sex Pistols) and Tony Kanal (No Doubt), was filmed for a forthcoming concert film, produced by Lastman Media and scheduled for theatrical release through Encore Nights later in 2023.

Further details on the film to come soon. Check out this first look video:

Billy Idol returns to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on October 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28.

Idol fan ticket and VIP package pre-sales begin Wednesday, April 12 at 10 am PT with passcode: CAGE23 and tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, April 15 at 10 am PT. Presale, ticket, and VIP packages will be available at this location.

Billy Idol's complete tour schedule can be found here.