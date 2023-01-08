BILLY IDOL - Video And Photos From Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony Available

On Friday, January 6, Billy Idol was honoured with a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unveiling ceremony was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was pushed back a day due to rain in the forecast.

Billy was honoured with the 2,743rd on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. The star, the first of the new year, was dedicated at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music. Idol was awarded his star in the category of "Recording".

Check out the livestream of the award presentation courtesy of Variety below.

Billy Idol was an early architect of the sound, style, and fury of punk rock. His lip-curling sneer and fist-pumping persona vaulted him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music, He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top forty singles in the US and 10 in the UK including “Dancing With Myself”, “White Wedding”, “Rebel Yell”, “Mony Mony”, “Eyes Without A Face”, “Flesh For Fantasy”, and “Cradle Of Love”. Billy was responsible for some of punk rock’s most memorable, literate, and evocative moments and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of ’77 to the dance floor, going on to fashion an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that integrates club-land throb, rockabilly desperation, and rock’n’roll decadence.

Forty-five years after releasing his first 45, Billy Idol still makes gliding, thumping, cinematic songs about sin, redemption and the love of rock’n’roll… and that’s what you will find on The Roadside and The Cage, Billy Idol’s latest two four-song EPs released in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Both EPs will be instantly familiar to lovers of classic Billy Idol, while announcing a firm step into the future full of color, power, atmosphere, attitude, and mystery.

And on both new releases Billy Idol is joined by his friend and collaborator since 1981, guitarist and songwriter Steve Stevens. For 41 years – 41 years! ­– Steve has been Billy Idol’s sonic assassin and master blender of tones and textures, the thinking man’s shredder and the shredding man’s Picasso.

Billy Idol, together with his band featuring Steve Stevens, have consistently toured the World for the past two decades, headlining theatres and arenas and performing at major festivals all over the world.

Billy Idol has always found time to support various causes in need, including Teenage Cancer Trust, Teen Cancer America, Goldberg Kids Fund, World Wildlife Funds, Rural Aid Australia, Animals Australia, March of Dimes, Autism Speaks and the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Hollywood Walk Of Fame photos by Jane Stuart Photos