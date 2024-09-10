BILLY MORRISON, COREY TAYLOR And STEVE VAI Join Forces For “Incite The Watch” Track And Cutting-Edge Animated Video

Billy Morrison, Corey Taylor, and Steve Vai have joined forces on “Incite The Watch”, the new single and cutting-edge animated video from Billy’s recently released solo album, The Morrison Project (TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group).

Today, a striking video for the song has been released. It depicts “flying superhero rockstars fighting against the corporate hordes and freeing music, creativity, and the enslaved masses!!," explains Billy. Watch the video - directed by Brett Boggs, whose credits include numerous Disney movies, below.

"Incite The Watch” cover image shot by photographer Jane Stuart:

“Incite The Watch” is an intense, ominous rock track fuelled by Taylor’s gripping vocals and Vai‘s massive, virtuosic guitar solo. It was written by Billy, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, and Taylor. The release of the single follows Billy’s seismic #1 Active Rock Song and smash video “Crack Cocaine” featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by the three artists.

The “Incite The Watch” video was produced utilizing a revolutionary combination of artist- created character animation with a state-of-the-art application called CineTech to create AI-generated backgrounds and visual effects. This concept led to the advent of distinct, art-directed imagery on a tighter deadline. By utilizing human creativity with concept driven CineTech imagery, the video has a unique look that matches the brilliance of the music and allows the listener to visually join the story.

Below are quotes from Morrison, Taylor, and Steve Vai about “Incite The Watch”:

“Billy and I have known each other for so many years and we’ve done many performances together, it was only a matter of time before we put together something original and fascinating. Alternatively, I’ve been a Steve Vai fan since I was 15, and never thought I’d ever get the chance to do something amazing with him. Enter the great Billy Morrison who got both Steve and I on 'Incite The Watch'! I’m so stoked to be a part of this album with so many great artists and I can’t wait to see what happens next.” - Corey Taylor

“Billy Morrison is always getting into some kind of intense and creative musical mischief, and this record is the evidence of that. When he sent me the track 'Incite' I was very eager to contribute to it. It is slamming and crushing, and the energy of the track is palpable. It’s nice to be part of his mischief.” - Steve Vai

“The combination of Corey Taylor and Steve Vai on a Billy Morrison song is insanely exciting for me! This track started life as a piano riff from Erik Eldenius and once we had Corey’s fantastic vocal on the song, there was only one man we wanted to tackle the three key change extra long solo section - and luckily Steve said yes!

“Incite really feels like an opus - a journey. It twists and turns, hits some unexpected changes and sections and resolves into modern rock heaviness and I am extremely proud that the end result appears on The Morrison Project.” - Billy Morrison

The Morrison Project was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer, and mastered by Dave Donnelly. The songs on the album were recorded in Los Angeles at various studios and were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

The Morrison Project features 12 original tracks:

"Drowning"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Crack Cocaine"

(Featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens with Tommy Clufetos on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/ Ozzy Osbourne/Steve Stevens)

"Its Come To This"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius)

"The Ayes Have It"

(Featuring Al Jourgensen and John5 with Roy Mayorga on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison)

"Dystopia"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Incite The Watch"

(Featuring Corey Taylor and Steve Vai)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Corey Taylor)

"Puppets On A String"

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White)

"Just Like A Movie"

(Featuring D.M.C. and Persia Numan with Erik Eldenius on Drums)

(Written by Billy Morrison/Erik Eldenius/Jeordie White/ Darryl McDaniels/Persia Numan)

"The Sound Of Freedom"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Mr. Dream"

(Featuring Billy Idol and Steve Stevens)

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White, Steve Stevens, Billy Idol)

"We Are The Dead"

(Written by Billy Morrison, Erik Eldenius, Jeordie White)

"Chasing Shadows"

(Featuring Linda Perry)

(Written by Billy Morrison)