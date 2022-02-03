BILLYBIO Unveils “Turn The Wounds” Video

On the new video single, "Turn The Wounds", hardcore guitar player and frontman Billy Graziadei (Biohazard, Powerflo) gets deeply personal with lyrics and imagery. Graziadei directed, produced and edited the video incorporating CGI footage designed by Philipp Hartmann.

“'Turn The Wounds' is about battles, ranging from personal, internal struggles to societal warfare," says Graziadei. "It's about the constant fighting between left and right, rich and poor, vaxxed and unvaxxed, science and religion, faith and atheism. There’s so much social manipulation in a constantly evolving information highway that is making a massive impact on our society.” This sentiment is underpinned by lyrics including the opening salvo: "I gotta turn these wounds into wisdom // don't let your actions be guided by fear."

"Turn The Wounds" appears on BillyBio's new album, Leaders And Liars, which is set for worldwide release on March 25 via AFM Records.

BillyBio's style of hardcore is firmly entrenched in the classic sound of New York bands like Agnostic Front, and Cro-Mags, but his new album, Leaders And Liars, forges a new path. Punk, hardcore and classic metal (Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden), influences come together on these 15 songs giving listeners untrodden avenues to explore. AFM Records is offering an exclusive pre-sale at this location.

Graziadei wrote, performed, recorded and produced all 15 tracks on Leaders And Liars in 2020 and 2021 at Firewater Studios in Los Angeles. In addition to recording and producing Biohazard there, he's also had Powerflo, Madball, Agnostic Front, Devil Driver in the studio which he runs full time when not on tour. The record was mixed and mastered by Tue Madsen. Additional musicians performing on the album include Fred Aching Rios (Powerflo) on drums; Ra Dias (Suicidal Tendencies, currently touring with Korn) on bass; Daniele Manca on bass; Dan Palmer (Death By Stereo, Zebrahead) on guitar; Robbie Davidson (The Exploited) on guitar. Vocals on "Remission" and "Just In The Sun" by Jennifer Bair with Jay Roth. Toby Morse (H2O, Hazen Street) appears on "One Life To Live". Album artwork by Lecru Eyebrows and design by Filipe Horsch.

Leaders And Liars tracklisting:

"Black Out"

"Fallen Empires"

"Leaders And Liars"

"Lost Horizon"

"Turn The Wounds"

"Sheepdog"

"Deception"

"Generation Kill"

"Looking Up"

"One Life To Live"

"Our Scene"

"Just The Sun"

"Enough"

"Remission"

"Cyanide"

"One Life To Live" video: