Birmingham Royal Ballet's "BLACK SABBATH - The Ballet" To Make US Debut At Virginia Arts Festival

The US premier of Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Black Sabbath - The Ballet will take place at Virginia Arts Festival at Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, VA in May, with performances set for Friday, May 30 (7:30 PM) and Saturday, May 31 (2 PM, and 7:30 PM).

Tickets for the events are available here.

The raucous energy of heavy metal rock meets the strength and athleticism of ballet in this spectacular new work from Birmingham Royal Ballet, presented in its US premiere by Virginia Arts Festival. With eight classic Black Sabbath hits arranged for orchestra and rock band, and a live guitarist onstage with the dancers, the pulsing light show frames the action in an unforgettable experience.

Age guidance 10+: Contains archival voiceover that includes bleeped out swearing and conversation around the taking and using of drugs.

Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Virginia Arts Festival residency is made possible by a generous gift from Joan Brock.

The brainchild of Birmingham Royal Ballet director Carlos Acosta and Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath: The Ballet had its premiere in September 2023 at the Hippodrome Theatre in Birmingham, UK, Black Sabbath's hometown.

Five other US dates (June 4 - 8, 2025) are scheduled at The Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, DC.

For more information go to this location.

(Photo - Perou)