BLACK ABSINTHE Takes Inspiration From VAN HALEN, W.A.S.P. On New Single “Dead Queen”

Black Absinthe, the vanguards of Canada's contemporary heavy metal scene, has released their electrifying new single, "Dead Queen." Emerging from the depths of Toronto's most revered metal venues, this powerhouse trio has consistently pushed the boundaries of heavy metal with their blend of thunderous riffs, breakneck rhythms, and a modern technical finesse. Now, with this latest release, Black Absinthe taps into their rich, decade-long legacy while charting new territories in the heavy metal domain.

The band shares of the track: “A snapshot, a love letter, a moment in time - ‘Dead Queen’ represents us at our core, diving back to our party metal roots. Big hits, big choruses, and hair metal attitude reigns supreme.

“With inspiration from Van Halen, 'Dead Queen’s' mission is to get your fist pumping and singing along with guilty pleasure. Taking notes from Guns 'N Roses ‘Nightrain’ and Motley Crüe’s ‘Wild Side’. Keep your virgin ears ‘peeled’ for the inspiration from W.A.S.P.’s ‘Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)’ and Steel Panther’s… general attitude.

“The lyrics reflect a metaphor of our 'Dead Queen'; the city’s loss of venues and scene (at a time), live energy, paired with the exploration of cutting our teeth, drugs, sex, loss, love, and how, as musicians, we need to fight to keep it all alive. The Chorus came about in a jam session, joking around, finishing each other's sentences, and running with it!”

And of the video they comment: "From the formative years in our downtown playground, through the crucible of a pandemic and venue closures, the video brings you on a journey through a whirlwind day and night of our beloved scene. Special thanks to director Dylan Weller for sticking it out on this video. This is an energetic uplifting Metal anthem for all true believers that say heavy metal will never die!”

On Earth Or In Hell artwork and tracklisting:

"Dead Queen"

"Nobody Knows"

"Jean Lanfray"

"Call Of The Void"

"On Earth Or In Hell"

"The Hard Way"

"Essentially Fucked"

"Twisted Past"

"Dead Queen" video:

"Call Of The Void" video:

"On Earth Or In Hell" video:

(Photography: Michael Jari Davidson. Album Art: Darrin Crosgrove)