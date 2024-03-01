BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Stay Free" (Audio)

Black Country Communion, the iconic rock supergroup featuring the talents of Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham, and Derek Sherinian, is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their fifth studio album, V, available worldwide on June 14. To celebrate, fans are treated to the immediate release of the album's heavy funk lead single, "Stay Free", out today on all major streaming platforms. Watch a teaser for the upcoming music video below:

Listen to "Stay Free" in its entirety below.

Produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley, V marks a monumental chapter in the band's storied career, embodying a renewed spirit and an evolution of their unmistakable sound. Shirley captures the essence of the band's journey, stating, "For a band that started out as a collection of the best practitioners of their instruments, they very quickly found a unique sound. This time around, it has more purpose, the riffs are tougher, and there are hooks! Yes, hooks! It’s the most cohesive record, full of soul and grit, and I think this is the one that’s going to be the benchmark for Black Country Communion." Glenn agrees, “In my opinion, we had the best time recording this record at Sunset Sound in Hollywood, tons of fun & a magical recording. Meet you inside the Music.”

"Stay Free," the lead single, is a powerhouse track that blends hard rock's raw energy with a heavy dose of blues, channeling the spirit of legends like AC/DC and Led Zeppelin. It sets the tone for what fans can expect from V – a testament to the band's dynamic synergy and creative evolution.

Since their debut in 2010, Black Country Communion has delivered a series of critically acclaimed albums, each showcasing the group's ability to fuse British blues-rock with American soul in a way that captivates audiences worldwide. Their return with V and the single "Stay Free" reaffirms their status as rock royalty and showcases their growth as musicians and storytellers.

Kevin Shirley's insight into the recording process highlights the unique chemistry and camaraderie within the band. "When we convened in 2023 to start recording the album V, it really was like picking up the day after the most recent gig," Shirley reflects. "The camaraderie is immediately evident. Once they start playing, everyone is deadly serious, and the music sounds like this band, and nothing else sounds like it."

V is a milestone that celebrates the journey, talent, and vision of Black Country Communion. As the band embarks on this new chapter, they invite fans old and new to join them in experiencing the depth and power of V and the electrifying energy of "Stay Free."

The news follows the announcement of the band’s upcoming performance at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Sunday, March 17. This rare appearance will be the first live performance in America from the band in over 11 years. Presented by Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, all profits from the concert will be donated to support music education and musicians in need. The band is also set to appear on the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea cruise, sailing from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico from March 18-22.

The album V is available for pre-order now. For more details, exclusive content, and updates, head here.

Tracklisting:

"Enlighten"

"Stay Free"

"Red Sun"

"Restless"

"Letting Go"

"Skyway"

"You're Not Alone"

"Love And Faith"

"Too Far Gone"

"The Open Road"

"Stay Free":





Black Country Communion is a powerhouse supergroup fusing the incredible talents of Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Sabbath, Trapeze), Joe Bonamassa (Blues Rock Legend), Jason Bonham (Led Zeppelin, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Foreigner) and Derek Sherinian (Dream Theater, Sons of Apollo). Their brand of earth-shattering rock is heavily influenced by both British and American classic hard-rock and blues-rock music. The reputation they’ve cultivated after 15 years since their inception, not only as amazing songwriters, but as a powerful live act, is only exceeded by their dedication to their craft and willingness to challenge each other to make the best music imaginable.

(Photo - Rob Bondurant)