Black Donut Records To Release World Without End: An Underground Tribute To SAMHAIN

Black Donut Records will release World Without End: An Underground Tribute To Samhain on July 9, 2021.

While celebrating well-known legends is certainly a worthwhile endeavor, sometimes the underdog deserves a tribute. In that spirit, it’s high time for the unholy Samhain to enjoy a little bit of the limelight. Black Donut Records - in collaboration with twelve underground bands unified by a singular passion for Danzig’s lesser-known work - presents their inaugural release: a compilation album dedicated to the finest purveyors of gritty occult deathrock. World Without End: An Underground Tribute To Samhain will be released on July 9th, with a pre-order available now at this location.

From a curatorial perspective, Black Donut Records seeks to shed some well-deserved love on an act regrettably neglected by the fickle tides of fame and fortune. Wedged in the timeline between the beloved horror-punk of Misfits and the blusier doom of Danzig, the legacy of the ghoulish Samhain has been regrettably lost in the fray. Their catalog has been out of print for decades, and is unavailable on streaming services - a death knell in the modern era, if e’er there was. With the small-yet-dedicated fandom left to scrounge YouTube’s dark corners for a modicum of access to their discography, the unfortunately inaccessible Samhain are long overdue for some attention.

While the bands collected herein deliver a wide array of sonic styles and aesthetic approaches, a singular passion and an instantly recognizable rough ‘n’ tumble Samhain spirit serves as the glue that holds the compilation together. Take, for example, Night Goat’s bombastically highoctane take on “Moribund”, DemonScar’s faithfully gritty “November’s Fire”, or Spellgrinder’s slick and sleazy interpretation of the intrinsically jubilant “All Murder, All Guts, All Fun”. A project larger, by default, than the sum of its component parts, this compilation will undoubtedly appeal to any fan who holds the source material in high regard.

Tracklisting:

“Black Dream” - Atomic Kavemen ft. Marron Chaplin

“All Murder, All Guts, All Fun” - Spellgrinder

“Horror Biz” - Dead Eye Doll

“The Shift” - Rift Valley

“Archangel” - Energy

“Moribund” - Night Goat

“I Am Misery” - Bovine Nightmares

“Mother Of Mercy” - Dead Rites

“To Walk the Night” - The Zenith

“Let the Day Begin” - The Red Edges

“November's Fire” - DemonScar

“Death...In Its Arms” - Matte Martin