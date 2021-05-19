BLACK MAP Covers BILLY IDOL / U2 In "Eyes Without A Face / Exit" Video From The Studio

Black Map have released a medley of Billy Idol’s “Eyes Without A Face” with U2’s “Exit”.

"We had wrapped up the recording of our forthcoming album and still had the bug to create. At rehearsals we started jamming on covers from bands that influenced us in various ways and this whole thing just really came together,” explains vocalist / bassist Ben Flanagan. “We wanted to be ambitious and combine a couple great songs that we felt would blend in a way that allowed us to put our own stamp on. While the album is getting finalized we wanted to give fans something special to enjoy before dropping new original music, which is right around the corner.”

“Eyes Without A Face / Exit” was recorded and mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin) with the in-studio video edited by John Snapp.

Black Map, who recently finished a new album (details coming soon), have confirmed a performance at Aftershock Festival, playing Friday, October 7th. More tour dates will be announced soon.

(Photo by Phoenix Kanada)