BLACK SABBATH Guitarist TONY IOMMI's Limited Edition "Rock Iconz" Figure Now Available

KnuckleBonz has released Tony Iommi Rock Iconz statue. Order here.

This is a limited-edition collectible. Created by KnuckleBonz, this Tony Iommi statue is hand-painted and numbered and come with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. Only 3,000 are created. This collectible is created in 1/9 scale. This statue is 8.82″ tall.

Each piece is hand-cast, painted and numbered. All Rock Iconz statues are officially licensed, limited edition collectibles. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base of the statue.