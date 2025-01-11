BLACK SABBATH Meets BRITNEY SPEARS Meets MÖTLEY CRÜE In "Sabbath Toxic Sabbath" Mashup (Video)

Mashup master Bill McClintock has returned with a new mashup featuring Black Sabbath's "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath", Britney Spears' "Toxic" and Mötley Crüe's "Girls, Girls, Girls"

Go to McClintock's Patreon page here.

Rare live video of Black Sabbath performing on November 9, 1976 at Selland Arena in Fresno, California during their Technical Ecstacy tour has surfaced online.

According to Louder Sound, Black Sabbath's support at the concert were Boston and Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band.

Black Sabbath performed 14 songs on the night, and six of those are featured in the clip: "Symptom Of The Universe", "Snowblind", "All Moving Parts (Stand Still)", "War Pigs", "Gypsy" and "Children Of The Grave".

Read more at Louder Sound, and check out the video below: