BLACK SABBATH Members Pay Tribute To QUEEN ELIZABETH II - "I Mourn With My Country The Passing Of Our Greatest Queen," Says OZZY

Members of Black Sabbath are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, who died today (Thursday, September 8) at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The Queen, who was 96 years old, reigned for 70 years.

Says Ozzy Osbourne: "I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it’s devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II."

Geezer Butler shared: "Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England. GSTQ- RIP."

Sharon Osbourne paid tribute, writing: "Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll, the longest reigning monarch. The embodiment of strength and dignity, upholding and performing her vow to The United Kingdom. Unwavering. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King."

