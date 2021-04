Sweetwater’s Nick Bowcott shows you how to play Black Sabbath's “Paranoid” in this new video:

Bowcott previously offered lessons on Def Leppard's "Hysteria", the Jimi Hendrix classic, “Purple Haze”, Pantera's "Cowboys From Hell", the Rush track "Tom Sawyer", KISS' "Hotter Than Hell", and "Them Bones" by Alice In Chains: