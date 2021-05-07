BLACK SABBATH - "Record Collector Presents... Black Sabbath" In Shops May 20
Record Collector Presents... Black Sabbath will be in shops on May 20, but you can pre-order your copy now.
A description: Record Collector Presents... Black Sabbath is essential reading for those of you who like it heavy. We’ve spoken exclusively to Sharon Osbourne about her collection of Sabbath and Ozzy memorabilia; we asked Bill Ward questions from fans; Tony Iommi has written an exclusive foreword; and Geezer Butler talks bass, lyrics... and football?!
And that’s just for starters, you’ll also find a career-spanning guide to the rarest UK and international releases; an in-depth UK discography; new features covering every studio album; an early look at the new Sabotage box set; hardcore fans show us their amazing collections; a look at Ozzy’s solo years; classic features from the RC archive; an inside look at the huge Home Of Metal exhibition that took place in Birmingham in 2019; and much more.