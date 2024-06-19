BLACK SABBATH's TONY IOMMI To Discuss All Things Heavy Metal With BBC’s NICK OWEN In Chipping Campden, England This Sunday

Without Black Sabbath there wouldn’t be heavy metal, they defined an entire genre. Tony Iommi’s detuned guitar style and deep resonating dark riffs made them sound like no other band.

Tony will be in conversation with his close friend, the BBC’s Nick Owen, at the new Cidermill Theatre in Chipping Campden, England on Sunday, June 23. They’ll cover his early years and relationship with music growing up, the accident that ultimately led to the birth of metal, early influences, the formation of Black Sabbath, tales from the road and the very first heavy metal ballet experience.

There will be a Q&A session at the end, ticket-holders will be given the opportunity to submit questions in advance.

Tickets, priced at £25, are available here.

About Tony Iommi:

Birmingham’s Tony Iommi co-founded the pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath, and is the band’s guitarist, leader, primary composer, and sole continuous member for over five decades. He is considered one of the trailblazers and pioneers of heavy music. Overcoming the loss of fingertips in a sheet metal guillotine before his career had really started, he was determined to continue, and the results speak for themselves. Later in life he dealt with Grade III lymphoma continuing to work on a new record that went to number one globally. With around 100 million record sales, a New York Times bestselling autobiography, 4 Grammy’s, induction into both US and UK Music Halls of Fame and numerous awards, he’s part of rock’s royalty.

About Nick Owen MBE:

Nick Owen has been broadcasting on radio and television for more than fifty years, mostly on tv. Born and brought up in Hertfordshire, he has spent more than half his life living and working in the West Midlands. He is perhaps best known for his enduring on air partnership with Anne Diamond, both in the 1980s at the dawn of breakfast television and in the 1990s when they hosted Good Morning with Anne and Nick together. Nick also spent some years in the 80s and early 90s as ITV Sport’s main presenter with his regular show, Midweek Sport Special. During this time, he also anchored the Olympic Games of 1988 and the World Cup of 1990. He has presented BBC Midlands Today since 1997. Nick is married to Vicki and, between them, they have six children and five grandchildren.

(Top photo - Max Sticca)