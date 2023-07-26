BLACK SABBATH Stars Feature In Rock Artist KIRK ANDREWS' New Exhibition

Rock artist Kirk Andrews is exhibiting his latest collection of portraits in Birmingham next month. The Music Icons exhibition will feature everybody from Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi to Amy Winehouse, Debbie Harry, Prince, Iggy Pop, David Bowie and many more.

The 50 beautifully detailed drawings in charcoal and Indian ink will be displayed on the walls of Velvet Music Rooms on Broad Street from August 2 - 29. There will also be opportunities to see Kirk in action creating new work at the venue, as well as workshops and meet the artist sessions.

Kirk Andrews is a Midlands-based fine artist working in charcoal, Indian ink and pastel. He specializes in portraiture and has a passion for music which inspires his rock icon art. His studio and gallery is at The Red House Glass Cone museum in Stourbridge.

Mike Olley, general manager of Westside BID, said: "What a feast for art and music lovers .. this really is an exhibition that is not to be missed, and we're very lucky to be hosting it here on Broad Street."

Kirk said: “I have a lifelong passion for music and I love the way my art connects me with music and its stars. It means so much to have my latest collection in this unique venue at the heart of Birmingham’s vibrant music scene. Visitors to my exhibition can grab a drink, eat and enjoy live music, or even watch a match, so this is a really relaxed and quite different way of enjoying art.”

Everything in the exhibition is available for sale with framed originals and limited edition prints from £50 to £695 in sizes to suit all spaces. The exhibition has been arranged by Birmingham Art Zone and Velvet Music Rooms.