BLACK SABBATH - Why Birmingham Canal Under "Black Sabbath Bridge" Recently Turned Green

One of Birmingham's canals has been spotted turning a shade of green - and a "problematic" plant species was apparently to blame, reports Birmingham Live. The water below the beloved Black Sabbath Bridge in the city centre resembled more of a stretch of grass rather than a canal recently, with hints of green still visible on the surface on Tuesday afternoon, November 14.

The Canal and River Trust (CRT) has confirmed the unusual phenomenon was caused by the presence of duckweed for the first time in central Birmingham. It continued that the pesky plant can grow rapidly, especially in warmer weather conditions.

A spokesperson for the trust told Birmingham Live: "This is the first time we have duckweed on the canal in central Birmingham. It’s a problematic little weed in that it grows as quick as you can remove it from the canal."

Read the full story at Birmingham Live.