BLACK SMOKE TRIGGER Shares "Proof Of Life" In-Studio Performance Video

Watch the in-studio performance video for "Proof Of Life", the brand new song from Black Smoke Trigger. See the band recording each part, and how it all came together in Nashville.

New Zealand's most rocking exports, Black Smoke Trigger have announced the release of their explosive new single "Proof Of Life", accompanied by a high-octane music video that captures the band's raw performance energy. Stream the new track here and watch the official music video below.

Speaking on the the inspiration behind "Proof Of Life", guitarist and band leader, Charlie Wallace shares “This track came together really fast, I was playing around with an alternate tuning I had never written in before and the main riff just arrived in my hands almost instantly. I took it into the jam room with the guys and very soon we had the first demo done. In the studio with producer Nick Raskulinecz, we played around with lots of guitars to find the right tone, and I think we nailed it. 'Proof Of Life' is about how we often hold ourselves ransom in our own mind, and the inner battles a lot of us face on a daily basis without realising we are in control the whole time. It’s about pushing through and breaking yourself free from things that are holding you back, whatever they may be."

The music video for "Proof Of Life" strips back the frills to showcase what Black Smoke Trigger does best — deliver a fervent and energetic rock performance. "For the music video, we wanted it to be a raw and energetic performance of the song, it was a lot of fun to film as all we did was get in the weird room we created to set the vibe and go hard,” Wallace continues, emphasizing the pure adrenaline rush the video conveys.

As Black Smoke Trigger prepares to hit the road with Filter and Bruce Dickinson, "Proof Of Life" sets the perfect tone for what fans can expect from their live shows — an unbridled celebration of rock that's both cathartic and liberating.

Black Smoke Trigger continues to ride the high of their dynamic rock, anchored by the distinctive guitar work of Wallace and the commanding vocals of Baldrick combined with their pummelling rhythm section courtesy of bassist Dan Fulton, and drummer Josh Te Maro. Fast becoming known for not only churning out certified 10/10, arena ready rock bangers, Black Smoke Trigger are also quickly garnering a reputation for creating incendiary and often death defying music videos.

“Proof Of Life” follows the release of their previous singles, "Perfect Torture" and “The Way Down”, the video for which saw the band perform atop the tallest building in the Southern Hemisphere whilst Wallace jumped off the edge, shredding a guitar solo whilst plummeting 630ft - it has already clocked up over 1.3 million views on YouTube. Prior to that, the band put out track “Caught In The Undertow”, the video for which was also a feat of extreme conditions. Filmed at Muriwai beach in Auckland, New Zealand and at a helicopter crash testing facility in a 3.6M deep pool, the whole band performed much of the song underwater creating a stunning visual that has racked up 3.2 million YouTube views and highlights the band’s dedication to creating unforgettable visual accompaniments for their hard-hitting rock anthems.

Black Smoke Trigger support Filter on the Australia and New Zealand leg of their Algorithm World Tour this April, and hit the road to support Bruce Dickinson in the UK, France, and the Netherlands this May. For full dates and tickets head to blacksmoketrigger.com.

With their debut full-length album set for release this May, the horizon shines bright for these Kiwi rock trailblazers. For additional info, visit Black Smoke Trigger on Facebook.