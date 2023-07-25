BLACK STAR RIDERS Frontman RICKY WARWICK On Co-Writing New ANDY TAYLOR Single - "It's Great To Hear Him Come Out Swinging"

Black Star Riders / The Almighty frontman Ricky Warwick has checked in with the following update:

"I’m absolutely delighted to have co-written a few tunes with my dear friend Andy Taylor (Duran Duran / The Power Station) on his new album. It’s been well documented that Andy has had a rough ride health-wise recently, so it’s great to hear him come out swinging on the lead off single that we wrote together, 'This Will Be Ours'.

Andy Taylor is best known as a member of Duran Duran across three stints and a former member of The Power Station. He has also recorded and performed as a solo artist, and served as a guitarist, songwriter, and record producer for the likes of Robert Palmer, Rod Stewart, The Almighty, Thunder, Paul Rodgers, and Gun

When Duran Duran were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, Taylor was unable to attend the ceremony. During the event, Simon Le Bon read part of a letter that Taylor had written revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer four years prior, and a recent setback kept him from attending. The letter was posted to the band's website later, in which Taylor said his condition is incurable, but not immediately life-threatening.