BLACK STONE CHERRY Announce US Fall Tour With GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS; Band Share Video For New Single "Smile, World"

Today, Black Stone Cherry reveal yet another taster taken from their eighth studio album, Screamin’ At The Sky. The latest track, "Smile, World" reminds everyone to raise the vibration and find the positive in their day.

The band tell us: “'Smile, World' is a song where its title says it all! It’s something we think, in today’s climate especially, the world needs to do more of. We ALL get overwhelmed, sad, mad, frustrated, etc… But sometimes the best thing to do is sit back, put things in perspective, and simply Smile, World!”

The Kentucky four-piece’s latest opus, Screamin’ At The Sky, is set for release on Friday, September 29 via Mascot Records. The release will be available on white solid vinyl, a limited edition deluxe vinyl box set, limited edition blue vinyl (HMV exclusive), standard CD and digital formats and is available to pre-order here.

The band posed a question to their loyal Cherryheads, ‘What lights up your face?’, asking them to capture and submit a clip for the chance to be included in a montage for the song’s accompanying video. Check out the final summation of all their smiles below.

Screamin’ At The Sky features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BSC decided to try something it’s always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky - a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics. “Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket,” Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

Screamin’ At The Sky tracklisting:

"Out Of Pocket"

"Screamin’ At The Sky"

"Nervous"

"When The Pain Comes"

"Show Me What It Feels Like"

"R.O.A.R"

"Smile, World"

"The Mess You Made"

"Who Are You Today?"

"Not Afraid"

"Here’s To The Hopeless"

"You Can Have It All"

"Screamin’ At The Sky" lyric video:

"Nervous" video:

"Out Of Pocket" video:

In other BSC news, the band have announced US fall tour dates, stating, "We’re hitting the road with the awesome Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and it’s going to be a wild time. Tickets are on sale this Friday, but we’ve got a pre-sale code for y’all! Use code SCREAMIN to get your tickets today." 🍒🤘

Get tickets here.

Dates:

November

2 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

3 - West Peoria, IL - Crusens

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Grill

6 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

7 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

8 - Fort Collins, CO - The Aggie

10 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

11 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Sioux City

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

17 - Davenport, IA - The Capitol Theater

18 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

Black Stone Cherry recently announced a return to the UK to celebrate the release of Screamin’ At The Sky. The band will be meeting and signing for their loyal Cherryheads at eight special in-store appearances, as well as playing a string of exclusive, intimate shows at small capacity venues around the country.

Tickets for the in-stores, which run from 12 noon to 2 PM, will include your choice of album pre-order and guarantee your entry to meet the band at the limited capacity event. HMV stores also have an exclusive limited edition blue vinyl edition available to pre-order.

Says the band: “UK, we just can’t stay away from you for long!! We are beyond thrilled to return this September to celebrate the release of our brand new album, Screamin’ At The Sky with you and play some super badass intimate shows. We love the opportunity to step on to any stage, and these shows will certainly be ones to remember. Upclose. Personal. Old school. We absolutely cannot freakin’ wait!”

Tour dates:

September

26 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

27 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

29 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

30 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

October

2 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

3 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

5 - Bristol, England - Fleece

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - St Lukes

Tour tickets at blackstonecherry.com

The in-store signings are listed below. Visit the respective stores for details on how to get access to the event.

In-store dates:

September

26 - Belfast, Ireland - hmv

29 - London, England - Rough Trade East

30 - Sheffield, England - hmv

October

1 - Birmingham, England - hmv Vault

2 - Nottingham, England - Rough Trade

3 - Manchester, England - hmv

5 - Bristol, England - Rough Trade

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - hmv

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)