BLACK STONE CHERRY Confirm 2023 UK Tour With THE DARKNESS And DANKO JONES

"We are beyond excited to finally share this with y’all," says the boys in BSC. "Black Stone Cherry and The Darkness, with special guest Danko Jones. Get excited UK, this is gonna be a banger of a tour. Tickets on sale this Friday (June 24)."

January

28 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, UK

29 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, UK

30 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK

31 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, UK

February

2 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK

3 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK

4 - OVO Arena - London, UK

Black Stone Cherry have revealed “Things My Father Said”, the new live song taken from their upcoming release Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y'All, out on June 24 via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group. You can watch the video below.

Vocalist / guitarist Chris Robertson comments, "'Things My Father Said' has always been a song that resonated with people in an emotional way, truthfully I never knew what that song meant to a lot of people until last year… from the bottom of my heart, thank you all for listening and singing along. I miss ya, old man."

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021 - the year of the band's 20th anniversary - Kentucky's favourite sons, Black Stone Cherry, realized their childhood dream of playing at the legendary Royal Albert Hall, London. Sat on the stage at the iconic Victorian building, singer-guitarist Chris Robertson pauses, looks around and says, "When you're a kid, and you see your heroes' playing places, and then all of a sudden you find yourself sitting on the stage, it's pretty emotional. But we're gonna royally rock it this evening. You better believe that."

Throughout the set they tear through an impressive back catalogue, playing songs from their most recent studio album 'The Human Condition – "In Love With The Pain", "Again", and the previously released live track "Ringin' in My Head" - through to their biggest hits and fan favourites. "Blind Man", "Hell And High Water", "Blame It On The Boom Boom", and "White Trash Millionaire" rock the building alongside moments of tenderness such as the touching rendition and emotional performance of "Things My Father Said."

Talking about playing the iconic venue, drummer John-Fred Young said, "To be honest, I was terrified. It was heavy walking in there. You think about how many great acts have played this place. The prestige behind it. We've wanted to play the Royal Albert Hall since the first UK tour in 2007. Dudes from the middle of the country in Kentucky to go out here and have built an amazing group of people that we care about and come to our shows and support us. To know that with all that hard work and dedication we have put into Black Stone Cherry, we've accomplished something here. Walking in that place, it's just breath-taking. You walk on that stage, and you say, we did it, and it's a feeling that I will cherish for the rest of my life."

On the Blu-Ray, the live footage is dotted with behind-the-scenes interviews, fly on the wall footage and archival insights into the band as kids first starting out, snippets of their first ever UK tour and heartfelt moments of reflection. But ultimately Live From The Royal Albert Hall… Y'All was about bringing rock 'n' roll to London, Kentucky style, and they tore the roof off that mother.

The release is available to pre-order here in various formats: digital, CD & Blu-Ray, double vinyl and an online exclusive double vinyl in transparent red.

Tracklisting:

"Me And Mary Jane"

"Burnin'"

"Again"

"Yeah Man"

"In My Blood/Island Jam"

"Ringin' In My Head"

"Like I Roll"

"Cheaper To Drink Alone"

"Hell And High Water"

"Soulcreek"

"Devil's Queen"

Drum Solo"

"Things My Father Said"

"In Love With The Pain"

"Blind Man"

"Blame It On The Boom Boom"

"White Trash Millionaire"

"Lonely Train"

"Peace Is Free"

"Again" video:

"Ringin' In My Head" video: