BLACK STONE CHERRY Debut "The Chain" Music Video

Black Stone Cherry have unveiled a brand new video for "The Chain", another track taken from their current studio album, The Human Condition. Check out the video below.

Guitarist Ben Wells tells us, "'The Chain' is one of those straight ahead, 'riff city', throwdown BSC songs! Not only is the music totally in your face, it also grooves and features a totally metal bridge, which was fun to record! There's also something to be said for the lyrical message behind this tune. We hope you enjoy! Turn it up!”

The band's new album is available in digital, deluxe CD and vinyl formats, with an array of music & merch bundle options, including limited coloured vinyl versions (red is exclusive to UK indie stores, purple at Amazon UK and silver directly from the band’s online store). Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Ringin’ In My Head”

“Again”

“Push Down & Turn”

“When Angels Learn To Fly”

“Live This Way”

“In Love With The Pain”

“The Chain”

“Ride”

“If My Heart Had Wings”

“Don’t Bring Me Down”

“Some Stories”

“The Devil In Your Eyes”

“Keep On Keepin’ On”

"Ringin' In My Head" lyric video:

"In Love With The Pain" video:

"Again" video:

Black Stone Cherry had to postpone their massive 16-date UK tour set for last October. The shows have been rescheduled for September 2021 and culminate with a date at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall. Tickets for all original shows remain valid for the new dates and you can pick up tickets here.

(Photo - Mike Rodway)