BLACK STONE CHERRY Launch Lyric Video For New Single "Screamin’ At The Sky"

Black Stone Cherry bring another taster of their eighth studio album, Screamin’ At The Sky, with the release of the album’s title track and an accompanying lyric video.

Screamin’ At The Sky is set for release on Friday, September 29 via Mascot Records. The opus will be available on white solid vinyl, a limited edition deluxe vinyl boxset), CD and digital formats and is available to pre-order here.

BSC frontman/guitarist Chris Robertson explains the new album’s opening song as follows: “Much like most BSC songs, the music was written first and it set the tempo. We envisioned standing around a bonfire and just letting go of everything, throwing your problems into the cosmos and letting them be what they are. It starts the album off exactly how we wanted, right off the bat, in your face.”

Check out the lyric video below:

Screamin’ At The Sky features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BSC decided to try something it’s always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky - a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics. “Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket,” Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

Screamin’ At The Sky tracklisting:

"Out Of Pocket"

"Screamin’ At The Sky"

"Nervous"

"When The Pain Comes"

"Show Me What It Feels Like"

"R.O.A.R"

"Smile, World"

"The Mess You Made"

"Who Are You Today?"

"Not Afraid"

"Here’s To The Hopeless"

"You Can Have It All"

"Nervous" video:

"Out Of Pocket" video:

Black Stone Cherry recently announced a return to the UK to celebrate the release of Screamin’ At The Sky. The band will be meeting and signing for their loyal Cherryheads at eight special in-store appearances, as well as playing a string of exclusive, intimate shows at small capacity venues around the country.

Tickets for the in-stores, which run from 12 noon to 2 PM, will include your choice of album pre-order and guarantee your entry to meet the band at the limited capacity event. HMV stores also have an exclusive limited edition blue vinyl edition available to pre-order.

Says the band: “UK, we just can’t stay away from you for long!! We are beyond thrilled to return this September to celebrate the release of our brand new album, Screamin’ At The Sky with you and play some super badass intimate shows. We love the opportunity to step on to any stage, and these shows will certainly be ones to remember. Upclose. Personal. Old school. We absolutely cannot freakin’ wait!”

Tour dates:

September

26 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

27 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

29 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

30 - Sheffield, England - Corporation

October

2 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

3 - Manchester, England - Rebellion

5 - Bristol, England - Fleece

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - St Lukes

Tour tickets at blackstonecherry.com

The in-store signings are listed below. Visit the respective stores for details on how to get access to the event.

In-store dates:

September

26 - Belfast, Ireland - hmv

29 - London, England - Rough Trade East

30 - Sheffield, England - hmv

October

1 - Birmingham, England - hmv Vault

2 - Nottingham, England - Rough Trade

3 - Manchester, England - hmv

5 - Bristol, England - Rough Trade

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - hmv

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)