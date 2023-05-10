BLACK STONE CHERRY To Release Screamin' At The Sky Album In September; "Nervous" Single And Music Video Out Now

Black Stone Cherry are thrilled to announce their eighth studio album, Screamin’ At The Sky, set for release on Friday, September 29 via Mascot Records. The opus will be available in White Solid Vinyl, Limited Edition Vinyl Boxset, CD and Digitally and is available to pre-order now, here.

Today, the band reveal another new track, "Nervous", together with an accompanying official music video, to coincide with album pre-orders going live. Watch the video below.

The Kentucky-based band, featuring Chris Robertson (lead vox/guitar), Ben Wells (guitar/bkg vox) and drummer John-Fred Young (drums/bkg vox), are joined for the first time on an album recording by ‘new’ bassist, Steve Jewell Jr. (ex-Otis). The band’s fanbase will be more than familiar with Steve, as he joined Black Stone Cherry in 2021.

Discussing the new video, the boys tell us: “Filming the video for ‘Nervous’ was an amazing experience, like being on a movie set! We spent the day in an old paint factory-turned-production studio that had all of these amazing sets for TV and movies. The actor, Mateo Palmitier, did an AMAZING job as the lead character and it was such a cool experience seeing all of these visions come to life thanks to our director, Kyle Loftus and his incredible team. We love how the video will go between our performance, a great story line, and some killer visuals!”

With regard to the new album, Black Stone Cherry continue: “Every band that puts out a new record will tell you they are excited - as they should be. However, we may take the award for being the most excited about releasing a new album into the world! We can guarantee that it’ll move you in one way or another. We had a lot to say lyrically, musically, and sonically. We pushed ourselves to create not only something relevant, but also pushing the envelope to bend the trend. We are truly proud of this collection of songs and we hope you’ll celebrate it with us.”

Screamin’ At The Sky features all-new material written collaboratively while on tour, but when it came time to record, BSC decided to try something it’s always dreamed of doing: tracking an album at The Plaza Theater in Glasgow, Kentucky - a legendary 1020-seat venue built in 1934 that boasts meticulous acoustics. “Every time we played the Plaza we wondered what it would sound like to record drums there. We finally decided to put all our eggs in one basket,” Chris says. In June of 2022, the band rented the whole place, brought in all its recording equipment and its trusty engineer, Jordan Westfall. They set up the basement as the control room and the stage as the live drum room. Time between recording sessions and incredible room ambience have resulted in a career high watermark for BSC.

Screamin’ At The Sky tracklisting:

"Out Of Pocket"

"Screamin’ At The Sky"

"Nervous"

"When The Pain Comes"

"Show Me What It Feels Like"

"R.O.A.R"

"Smile, World"

"The Mess You Made"

"Who Are You Today?"

"Not Afraid"

"Here’s To The Hopeless"

"You Can Have It All"

"Nervous" video:

"Out Of Pocket" video:

(Photo - Jimmy Fontaine)