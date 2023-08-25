BLACKBERRY SMOKE To Release Be Right Here Album In February; "Dig A Hole" Single And Music Video Out Now

Atlanta, GA rock band, Blackberry Smoke, are set to release their new album, Be Right Here, on February 16 via 3 Legged Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order/pre-save the album here.

Today, the band debut the album's lead single, "Dig A Hole". Listen/share here. and watch a music video below.

Of the song, written by lead singer Charlie Starr and keyboardist Brandon Still, Starr shares, “The lyrics for this song came really quickly. We each have a finite amount of time on this earth, so you probably want to make the best out of it instead of wasting it. Eventually for all of us, they are going to you dig a hole, so try to have a good life before they do that.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell), Be Right Here is a timely reminder to be present and live authentically. Across these ten tracks - a collection of their signature rock and roll anthems, Americana-leaning ballads and country rock jams - the band celebrates the simple joys of life, the fleeting moments and the little bits of luck found along the way.

Reflecting on the project, Starr shares, “We always track live together, but this time we had all our amps and drums and everything in the same room. It’s just as natural and as real as possible. The last album was very raw too, but with this one I remember different times I would say, ‘I think we should redo that,’ and Dave was like, ‘No, leave it that way. That way it’s magical.'"

Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A and Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, the album features the band - Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards) - alongside Preston Holcomb (drums) and Benji Shanks (guitar), as well as special guest vocals from The Black Bettys. Known for their electrifying live shows, the band will continue to tour through the end of this year. See below for complete itinerary. Full details can be found at www.blackberrysmoke.com/tour.

Throughout their prolific career, Blackberry Smoke has released seven studio albums including 2021’s You Hear Georgia, which celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band.

In addition to their studio albums, they have released several other projects such as their EPs Stoned, The Southern Ground Sessions and Live From Capricorn Studios as well as Homecoming: Live In Atlanta, a live album and concert film, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Album Sales chart.

Since forming in 2001, Blackberry Smoke has continued to tour relentlessly, building a strong and loyal community of fans. In addition to their work as musicians, the band is deeply committed to charitable work and formed the Lana Turner Foundation, a non-profit supporting several national foundations committed to curing children’s cancer. With these efforts, the band has raised over $1,000,000 to date benefitting children’s cancer research.

Be Right Here tracklisting;

"Dig A Hole"

"Hammer And The Nail"

"Like It Was Yesterday"

"Be So Lucky"

"Azalea"

"Don’t Mind If I Do"

"Whatcha Know Good"

"Other Side of the Light"

"Little Bit Crazy"

"Barefoot Angel"

"Dig A Hole" video:

Blackberry Smoke are:

Charlie Starr - Lead vocals/Guitar

Paul Jackson - Guitar/B.vox

Richard Turner - Bass/B.vox

Brandon Still - Keyboards

Brit Turner - Drums/Percussion

Benji Shanks - Guitar

Preston Holcomb - Percussion