BLACKMORE'S NIGHT - Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore Unbox Shadow Of The Moon 25th Anniversary Edition Vinyl; Video

Blackmore's Night are celebrating the band’s quarter century anniversary with a deluxe, remixed reissue of the band’s debut, Shadow Of The Moon, out now via EARMusic. In the video below, Ritchie Blackmore and Candice Night do their first unboxing video to celebrate the release.

The fully remixed 25th Anniversary Edition of Shadow Of The Moon is available in a variety of physical Deluxe Editions, all carrying an exclusive Shadow Of The Moon documentary on DVD as bonus as well as two previously unreleased acoustic recordings.

Blackmore’s Night were founded in 1997 by legendary guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and award-winning lyricist and singer Candice Night to stage and explore their love for traditional Medieval and folk-rock music. Together, they created a band that like very few others is a prime example of truthfulness and creative integrity.

The band’s debut album Shadow Of The Moon (1997) was not only Blackmore’s deliberate radical cut from his previous life as celebrated rockstar in Deep Purple and Rainbow; it was a ground-breaking statement of his artistic ideals: mainly acoustic music, influenced by the songs of the Middle Ages and the Renaissance with a touch of genius that made them sound contemporary. Shadow Of The Moon was a milestone album. It encompasses everything that Blackmore’s Night stand for to this day: beautiful melodies and warm atmospheres that are able to reach the soul as well as joyful songs to dance to and to celebrate.

The 25th Anniversary Edition of Shadow Of The Moon was converted in HD audio from the original recording, and it has been fully remixed, allowing the original performance to shine in its original glory. The original iconic artwork has been refreshed and reworked to celebrate the anniversary. Two previously unreleased acoustic recordings will be part of this reissue: “Spirit Of The Sea” and “Shadow Of The Moon”, both recorded in an intimate home session by Candice and Ritchie in 2022. All physical first print editions will also carry an exclusive “Shadow Of The Moon” documentary on DVD as bonus.

“It’s hard to believe that 25 years have gone by since the snowy nights spent by the fireplace writing these songs. Much has changed since those early days, but the magic of the music still shines as brightly as it did back then. We feel truly blessed to have been able to bring these songs to the world, and do so again, in this remixed reissue proving they truly do stand the test of time. For 25 years we have graced historical venues stages worldwide and now we are able to revisit again, with you, this beautiful version of “Shadow Of The Moon”. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed revisiting those early days. We find that the songs are still timeless...” - Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore

CD tracklisting:

"Shadow Of The Moon" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"The Clock Ticks On" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Be Mine Tonight" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Play Minstrel Play" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Ocean Gypsy" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Minstrel Hall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Magical World" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Writing On The Wall" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Renaissance Faire" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Memmingen" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"No Second Chance" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Mond Tanz" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Spirit Of The Sea" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Greensleeves" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Wish You Were Here" (25th Anniversary New Mix)

"Shadow Of The Moon" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)

"Spirit Of The Sea" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session)

Bonus-DVD:

- Documentary: The story of “Shadow Of The Moon” (30 min)

- Music Video Clips “Shadow Of The Moon”, “No Second Chance” & “Renaissance Faire” (with optional audio commentary by Candice Night & Ritchie Blackmore)

"Wish You Were Here" (25th Anniversary New Mix) video:

"Play Minstrel Play" (25th Anniversary New Mix):

"Greensleeves" (25th Anniversary New Mix) lyric video:

"Shadow Of The Moon" (Ritchie & Candice Anniversary Home Session) lyric video:

"Shadow Of The Moon" (25th Anniversary New Mix) lyric video:

Trailer: