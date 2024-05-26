BLACKTOP MOJO Launches Video For Feel Good Song Of The Summer, “As The Light Fades”

Blacktop Mojo releases the official music video for “As The Light Fades” - a track totally unlike anything they’ve created before, on their recent full-length studio album, Pollen, which was issued on April 5th. “As The Light Fades” is a feel-good anthem and a passionate track that oozes with the infectious energy of summer and young love.

"For 'As The Light Fades', instead of making a traditional music video, we decided to do something different. Before we left for tour, we were fortunate enough to get as many of our family members together as we could and make ourselves a little time capsule," explains vocalist Matt James.

"With all of us moving into different phases of life with marriages, kids, etc., we wanted to take a snapshot of this time in our lives that we could look back on fondly, and also immortalize some of the people that we love most in the world because you never really know how much time you get with them."

“'As The Light Fades' definitely had all the feel-good classic rock n’ roll vibes, a style we hadn’t really touched before in previous albums. We honestly couldn’t be happier with the result, especially after having Rob McNelly, who has played for Bob Seger add some guitar to it,” adds Blacktop Mojo bassist Matt Curtis.

The origin of the song started in 2021 with a Bob Seger-style melody created by Matt Curtis and Matt James on the porch of their shared ‘band house’. In no time, it progressed into a full-on classic rock n’ roll hit, with additions from Rob McNelley (guitarist for Bob Seger, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, and Luke Combs) himself.

Opening lyrics, “Don’t change the channel don’t turn the page. We’re living in the sunset of a golden age,” demonstrate the talent of writers Matt James and Matt Curtis, while producer Philip Mosley layers in sounds reminiscent of rock influences such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bill Withers, along with Blacktop Mojo’s special flare.

Stream / download “As The Light Fades” now at this location. The cover art and tracklisting for Pollen can be seen below. Order your copy here.

"The End Is Gonna Come"

"Weary I Roam"

"I Can't Tell"

"Please Don't Call"

"Red Enough"

"Rise"

"As The Light Fades"

"Something's Changed"

"Shoulda Just Gone To Sleep"

"Born To Lose"

"Like Wild Horses"

In live news, Blacktop Mojo has the following shows booked:

July

19 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

August

1 - Streator, IL - Streator Fest

10 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin' The Rivers

October

12 - Ashland, KY - Foxfire Music & Arts Festival

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.