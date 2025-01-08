BLACKTOP MOJO Releases Video For "Like Wild Horses" From Pollen Unplugged Sessions

Blacktop Mojo has just issued a video for "Like Wild Horses" - track two from the Pollen Unplugged Sessions, filmed live at Rosewood Studios in Tyler, Texas.

The video for "Red Enough" (Unplugged) - the initial track from the Pollen Unplugged Sessions, can be seen below.

In live news, Shaman's Harvest and Blacktop Mojo will be coming to The UK on a very eagerly anticipated and long awaited tour! Confirmed dates are as follows:

March

5 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

6 - Southampton, UK - The 1865

7 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

12 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

13 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

14 - Newcastle, UK - Anarchy Brew

15 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

19 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

21 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue

23 - Swansea, UK - Sin City

26 - Buckley, UK - The Tivoli

27 - Derby, UK - Hairy Dog

28 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront

29 - Brighton, UK - The Arch

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.