BLACKTOP MOJO Releases Video For "Like Wild Horses" From Pollen Unplugged Sessions

January 8, 2025, an hour ago

Blacktop Mojo has just issued a video for "Like Wild Horses" - track two from the Pollen Unplugged Sessions, filmed live at Rosewood Studios in Tyler, Texas.

The video for "Red Enough" (Unplugged) - the initial track from the Pollen Unplugged Sessions, can be seen below.

In live news, Shaman's Harvest and Blacktop Mojo will be coming to The UK on a very eagerly anticipated and long awaited tour! Confirmed dates are as follows:

March
5 - Bristol, UK - Fleece
6 - Southampton, UK - The 1865
7 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
8 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2
12 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
13 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
14 - Newcastle, UK - Anarchy Brew
15 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation
19 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2
20 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
21 - Cork, Ireland - Cyprus Avenue
23 - Swansea, UK - Sin City
26 - Buckley, UK - The Tivoli
27 - Derby, UK - Hairy Dog
28 - Norwich, UK - The Waterfront
29 - Brighton, UK - The Arch

For further details, visit Blacktop Mojo on Facebook.

 


