BLACKTOP MOJO Themed Race Car To Be Driven By KYLE TILLEY In NASCAR Brickyard 400
July 22, 2021, an hour ago
Blacktop Mojo enter the world of NASCAR through a relationship with driver Kyle Tilley. Tilley will be driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Cup Series car in the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis on August 15th. The car will be wrapped in the artwork from the forthcoming self-titled Blacktop Mojo album, which will be released two days before on August 13th.
Coverage for the race weekend at the Brickyard begins with practice on Saturday, August 14th at 11:05AM ET on NBC. Race coverage for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard begins on Sunday, August 15th, with qualifying at 9:05AM ET, followed by the race at 1PM ET live on NBC.
Live Fast Motorsports is one of three new NASCAR Cup Series teams who debuted in the 2021 season and is currently owned by current NASCAR Series Cup driver, BJ McLeod, and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Tifft.
Currently on the first leg of their 2021/2022 tour, Blacktop Mojo has announced the second leg, which commences September 24th in Fort Worth, Texas, and ends on November 6th in Texarkana, Arkansas. Confirmed venues are as listed:
July
22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones
23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)
25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall
27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room
28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards
30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House
31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill
August
1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys
3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park
7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM
8 - Madison, WI - The Annex
10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern
13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest
14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest
15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Nashville, TN - The End
18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed
22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's
September
1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack
2 - Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge
3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater
4 - Oconomowoc, WI - Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
5 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub
24 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club
25 - Enid, OK - Fling At The Springs
26 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
30 - Biloxi, MS - The Cannery Bar & Grill
October
2 - Destin, FL - Club LA w/ Nonpoint
3 - Lake City, FL - Halpatter Brewing Company
5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos
8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
9 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall
10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
13 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
15 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall
16 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
21 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys
23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory
31 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres
November
3 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus
4 - Peoria, IL - Crusens
5 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
6 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties
Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
Tracklisting:
"Wicked Woman"
"Bed Tundy"
"Latex"
"Rewind"
"Jealousy"
"Make Believe"
"Darlin' I Won't Tell"
"Do It For The Money"
"Hold Me Down"
"Cough"
"Stratus Melancholia"
"Tail Lights"
Thus far, videos for "Tail Lights" and "Wicked Woman" have been released: