BLACKTOP MOJO Themed Race Car To Be Driven By KYLE TILLEY In NASCAR Brickyard 400

Blacktop Mojo enter the world of NASCAR through a relationship with driver Kyle Tilley. Tilley will be driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Cup Series car in the Brickyard 400 in Indianapolis on August 15th. The car will be wrapped in the artwork from the forthcoming self-titled Blacktop Mojo album, which will be released two days before on August 13th.

Coverage for the race weekend at the Brickyard begins with practice on Saturday, August 14th at 11:05AM ET on NBC. Race coverage for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard begins on Sunday, August 15th, with qualifying at 9:05AM ET, followed by the race at 1PM ET live on NBC.

Live Fast Motorsports is one of three new NASCAR Cup Series teams who debuted in the 2021 season and is currently owned by current NASCAR Series Cup driver, BJ McLeod, and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt Tifft.

Currently on the first leg of their 2021/2022 tour, Blacktop Mojo has announced the second leg, which commences September 24th in Fort Worth, Texas, and ends on November 6th in Texarkana, Arkansas. Confirmed venues are as listed:

July

22 - Johnson City, TN - Capones

23 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

24 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

25 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks Music Hall

27 - Jackson, MS - Hal & Mal's Red Room

28 - Leesville, LA -Shooters Bar & Billiards

30 - Chickasha, OK -Legends Pub House

31 - Kansas City, MO - Headlights Bar & Grill

August

1 - Des Moines, IA -Leftys

3 - Minot, ND - The 'O' Riginal Bar & Nightclub

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Sheboygan, WI - Kiwanis Park

7 - Fort Madison, IA - RiverfestFM

8 - Madison, WI - The Annex

10 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

11 - Columbus, OH - Woodlands Tavern

13 - Port Byron, IL - Port Byron Great River Tug Fest

14 - Three Rivers, MI - Abate SummerFest

15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

17 - Nashville, TN - The End

18 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

21 - Hutchinson, KS - The Red Shed

22 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

September

1 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock-n-Roll Chicken Shack

2 - Springfield, MO - Odyssey Lounge

3 - Hobart, IN - The Hobart Art Theater

4 - Oconomowoc, WI - Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

5 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

24 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club

25 - Enid, OK - Fling At The Springs

26 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

30 - Biloxi, MS - The Cannery Bar & Grill

October

2 - Destin, FL - Club LA w/ Nonpoint

3 - Lake City, FL - Halpatter Brewing Company

5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar

7 - Charlotte, NC - Amos

8 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

9 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall

10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

13 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

15 - Marietta, OH - Adelphia Music Hall

16 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

21 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

22 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wallys

23 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

24 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

26 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

28 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

31 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pieres

November

3 - West Dundee, IL - Rockhaus

4 - Peoria, IL - Crusens

5 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

6 - Texarkana, AR - Crossties

Blacktop Mojo will release their self-titled album on August 13th. The 12-track record is the band's fourth, and the follow-up to their 2019 effort, Under The Sun. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Wicked Woman"

"Bed Tundy"

"Latex"

"Rewind"

"Jealousy"

"Make Believe"

"Darlin' I Won't Tell"

"Do It For The Money"

"Hold Me Down"

"Cough"

"Stratus Melancholia"

"Tail Lights"

Thus far, videos for "Tail Lights" and "Wicked Woman" have been released: