BLACKTOP MOJO Vocalist MATT JAMES Releases His Second Solo Song "Wait It Out"
May 28, 2023, 25 minutes ago
As Blacktop Mojo continues to work on their as yet untitled fifth studio album, vocalist Matt James has released his second solo song / video "Wait It Out", which can be streamed here.
"Wait It Out" follows "Way Too Strong", the debut solo track from Matt James.
Blacktop Mojo has confirmed the initial batch of dates for their Sun On My Face Tour 2023. Tickets and VIP are on sale now. More shows will be announced soon.
July
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
22 - Menagha, MN - Mid Summer Music Fest
23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
26 - Lakewood, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern
28 - Worcester, MA - Off The Rails
30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's
August
4 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
5 - Mt Vernon, IL - Ash Bash Art & Music Festival
6 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
11 - Ringle, WI - Q And Z Expo Center
12 - Three Rivers, MI - Elkhart County Abate SummerFest
13 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
19 - McAlester, OK - Downtown 312