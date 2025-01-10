BLEEDING THROUGH – New Single “I Am Resistance” Feat. COMEBACK KID Vocalist Released

SoCal metalcore behemoth Bleeding Through is gearing up for the release of their long-awaited, ninth full length album, Nine, on February 14 via SharpTone Records, and have revealed an explosive new single called "I Am Resistance" featuring Comeback Kid vocalist Andrew Neufeld. The band kicks off the new year with an unrelenting onslaught of blistering heavy riffs as they prepare for one of the most brutal releases of 2025.

Commenting on the meaning behind the lyrics, vocalist Brandan Schieppati says:

"‘I Am Resistance’ is a song about self-reflection. It’s the times in your life that you come close to rock bottom and lose yourself. This song is about the battle of self-medication and self-destructive behaviors that sometimes grip your throat in life. This is a pledge to what you love and what you are truly devoted to."

With a little more than a month to go before the album is unveiled, the metalcore giants are ready to reclaim their place as genre frontrunners after six long years between records. Nine marks their triumphant return with an unprecedented level of rage as witnessed on cataclysmic tracks like “Path Of Our Disease,” “Our Brand Is Chaos” and “Dead But So Alive”.

Schieppati comments on the album:

“There’s so much passion and aggression on this album. If you’re a fan of us, you won’t be let down. This is everything we’ve been working towards. This is the culmination of 25 years. This is Bleeding Through in its purest form.”

Tracklisting:

"Gallows"

"Our Brand Is Chaos"

"Dead, But So Alive"

"Hail Destruction"

"Lost In Isolation" (Feat. Doc Coyle of God Forbid)

"Last Breath"

"Path Of Our Disease"

"I Am Resistance" (Feat. Andrew Neufeld of Comeback Kid)

"Emery"

"War Time" (Feat. Brian Fair of Shadows Fall)

"Unholy Armada"

Pre-order Nine now at this location.

"I Am Resistance":

"Path Of Our Disease":