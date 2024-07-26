BLESS THE DEAD Unleash New Album In August; "755" Single Streaming

With a bottle of whiskey and a love for metal, Bless The Dead was established in April of 2013. The band created a southern-feeling groove metal sound that harnesses all that rock and roll has to offer. Drums heavy and pounding like thunder floating across the country, followed up by bass that buries itself in your bones, highlighted by guitars that tear through the atmosphere with awesome heavy southern riffs of old. The harsh gritty vocals tie it all together with lyrics related to everyday life in the craziness that is our reality. Bless The Dead, with their sound and lyrics, celebrate their influences, past and present, the best way they know how. They celebrate the wins in life and relive the losses that have shaped each one of them.

They will release their new album, We Create This, on August 9th via Wormholedeath Records.

Tracklist:

"755"

"DFK"

"Dead Hearts"

"No Clue What For"

"Tracks In The Dust"

"Swinger"

"Slip Away"

"Wander"

"Watching Them Fall"

"Sorry My Dude"

Check out the single "755" below.