BLIND CHANNEL Release "Flatline" Single And Music Video

Following last year's release of their Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous album, selling out shows throughout Europe on their headline tour, and supporting Electric Callboy and other acts on the road, Finland’s Blind Channel are kicking off 2023 with their new standalone single, "Flatline", via Century Media Records.

Stream and purchase the album here, and watch the video for "Flatline" below.

“This is the beginning of the next chapter of our career,” say the band. “"Flatline" is Blind Channel on steroids. We captured the energy of last year’s 130 shows into one song and threw it to a Berlin rave. The song was written with songwriting duo Blyne and it’s one of the heaviest tracks we’ve ever made. This is pretty unique from scratch. If you’re sick and tired of ups and downs, this song might help you.”

The single is released ahead of a massive touring schedule for Blind Channel across the first half of 2023, taking in headline dates throughout Europe and three huge support tours with I Prevail, Electric Callboy and Lacuna Coil. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

“It took me eight years to become an overnight success.” This line, buried away in the fourth Blind Channel album, Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous, is where their uncompromising journey finds its continuation. When forming in Finland in 2013, vocalists Niko Moilanen and Joel Hokka, drummer Tommi Lalli, guitarist Joonas Porko and bass player Olli Matela, plus the later addition of DJ and percussionist Alex Mattson, knew that it was all about going big or going home.

The stepping stone of Eurovision, where they were Finland’s representatives, allowed them to amass more followers but, in truth, they had already been building a large and fervent fanbase thanks to their three previous albums – Revolutions (2016), Blood Brothers (2018) and Violent Pop (2020).

Lifestyles Of The Sick & Dangerous takes the next step, offering a brutal, sincere and swaggering depiction of their lives, backed by their trademark and unforgiving “violent pop music”. Whilst being a homage to the Good Charlotte track "Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous", it’s most importantly a statement of intent that this is merely the beginning.

(Photo - Natalia Pastakeda)