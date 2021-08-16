BLIND CHANNEL Release New Single And Music Video “Balboa”

Rising new Finnish metal stars Blind Channel have released their new single and music video for “Balboa”. The music video, filmed in a boxing gym, can be seen below. Purchase / stream the track here.

The track is the follow-up single to “Dark Side”, which entered the single charts all over the globe after having just signed a worldwide deal with Century Media. “Balboa’s” powerful Eurovision predecessor has over 40 million streams to date, settting the bar incredibly high, but “Balboa” is easily an equivalent triumph, striking another hammer blow to further establish Blind Channel’s very own brand of ‘Violent-Pop.’

“Balboa is a reminder of who we are - who we have always been. It’s a violent pop showoff about getting back up again and again, no matter how hard you’ve been hit. It’s us sticking to our vision without compromise. Underdogs are a dangerous species. This is a call to arms to every hardworking dreamer out there, and the soundtrack of our career so far. We keep coming back,” states Blind Channel.