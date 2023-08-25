BLIND CHANNEL Release New Single “DEADZONE”

Finnish chart-topping nu-metal stars Blind Channel have released their newest single, “DEADZONE”, along with an accompanying music video. The band’s latest track further realizes their ‘violent pop’ ambitions – showcasing catchy hooks, an anthemic chorus, and the melding of metal instrumentals with electronic/DJ effects. The new song is undeniably modern and infectious, while also cementing itself in the hard-hitting, irreverent sensibilities of heavy music from past decades. The backstory behind the wild, adrenaline-pumping music video traces back to the origins of the band’s formation.

Commenting on the single, Blind Channel share:

“'DEADZONE' is one of our favorite songs we’ve ever written. It’s a song about reaching the point of no return. You gotta make a choice, to give up or keep going. 'DEADZONE' is the moment of absolute uncertainty. We’ve been there. Maybe you’ve been there as well."

Addressing the musical chemistry of the song, the band adds:

“We wrote this song in Los Angeles with the rock-writer-legend Johnny Andrews, who’s written hits for Three Days Grace and Apocalyptica. During those sessions we managed to combine our musical DNA from the early 2000s rock music with everything we love in mainstream music today. The music video was inspired by the true story about the formation of Blind Channel ten years ago.”

“DEADZONE” was co-written by Johnny Andrews, whose works includes credits with Three Days Grace and Apocalyptica, mixed by Grammy-nominated engineer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud), and produced by the band.