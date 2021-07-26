BLOOD INCANTATION To Re-Release Interdimensional Extinction EP, Starspawn LP

Denver-based cosmic death metal crew, Blood Incantation, finally re-release their fan-hailed 2015 EP Interdimensional Extinction, as well as their first full length album Starspawn, on vinyl and CD.

The first studio EP Interdimensional Extinction from this twisted Colorado death metal legion has been remixed and mastered by Damian Herring (Subterranean Watchtower) and will be available as 180-gram LP in various colours such as “glow in the dark” including an exclusive poster + etching on Side B and as CD digipak on August 6.

The debut LP Starspawn is an album that leaves the listener feeling transcendentally disembodied at the end of an unknown dimension, with its intense and otherworldly technical/ambient/funeral Death Metal being produced entirely in analog. This monumental death metal masterpiece will be available as gatefold 180-gram LP including an exclusive poster and as CD Digipak on August 6.

The pre-sale has already started - be quick and get one of the strictly limited colours before they are sold out.

Interdimensional Extinction EP

- CD Digipak (all outlets)

- black LP & Poster + Etching on side B (all outlets)

- glow in the dark LP & Poster + Etching on side B (CM Distro – 500 units)

- red LP & Poster + Etching on side B (EMP – 200 units)

- creamy white LP & Poster + Etching on side B (Evil Greed – 200 units)

Starspawn

- CD Digipak (all outlets)

- Gatefold black LP & Poster (all outlets)

- Gatefold transp. magenta LP & Poster (CM Distro)

- Gatefold golden LP & Poster (EMP – 200 units)

- Gatefold transp. sun yellow LP & Poster (Evil Greed – 200 units)

