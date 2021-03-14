BLOOD STAIN CHILD - New Songs "2045" And "Elysion" Released; Free Livestream Show Announced

Japanese trance metallers Blood Stain Child have broken a long silence with two new songs, "2045" And "Elysion". Both tracks are available on all digital platforms.

In other news, the band has announced a livestream show for March 26th via their official YouTube channel. They have issued the following update:

"You can watch our online live for free. Also, you can give money to us using super chat, super sticker on YouTube. You will be able to see '$ icon' in the comment field on YouTube. Please support us.

Send us your avatar and be our live audience. Please send us your avatar before 2021/3/24 (JP time).

We will not have any real audience in the live venue, however, we will print out the avatar you send us, and put it on a balloon, these balloons will be placed in the live venue! Through this setting, Blood Stain Child wants to share the live experience with all of you through online live streaming, as well communication on the chat.



If you wish to join our 'audience avatar group', please send us the following info to BSC's Facebook and Twitter:

1. Your name (that you wanna show on the balloon)

2. Country (where you live)

3. Your picture

Can be a normal picture or illustration.

It doesn't have to be your picture if you are too shy, you can use other pictures, but keep in mind it has to be one without copyright issues. Please send us messages in Japanese or English, if we gather more than expected number, the early ones will be chosen, so send us your avatar from now on!"

Information in Japanese can be found here.