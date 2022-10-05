BLOODCLOT Feat. Former CRO-MAGS Vocalist To Release Souls Album; Title Track Streaming

Northern New York-based metallic hardcore label Upstate Records teams up with Pitchfork Hardwear to proudly welcome notorious hardcore/metal outfit Bloodclot to their growing roster for the December release the band’s new LP, Souls.

Bloodclot (a.k.a. Bloodclot!) is an American hardcore/punk/crossover band based out of New York City, led by iconic vocalist, author, and triathlete, John “Bloodclot” Joseph, formally of New York’s Cro-Mags. Bloodclot’s origins date back to the early 1980s when its lineup doubled as roadies and provided opening support for the legendary Bad Brains.

In 2008, Bloodclot transformed from an intermittent live act, manifesting itself as a full-force studio entity, and independently released their Burn Babylon Burn! debut. Nearly a decade later, John Joseph recruited a lineup of scene veterans including Joey Castillo (formerly of Queens Of The Stone Age, Danzig, and more), Nick Oliveri (formerly of Kyuss, Queens Of The Stone Age, and others), and the late Todd Youth (Danzig, Warzone, Murphy’s Law) to record the band’s second LP, Up In Arms, which saw the band sign to Metal Blade Records for its release.

Now, 2022 sees Bloodclot back with its heaviest lineup yet, with John Joseph here joined by guitarist Tom Capone (ex-Quicksand, Beyond, Bold), bassist Craig Setari (Sick Of It All, ex-Youth Of Today, Agnostic Front), and drummer Darren Morgenthaler (Maximum Penalty, ex-Madball). This convergence of long-running NYHC culminates on Souls, the group’s third and most detrimental record yet.

Souls covers a lot of territory throughout its succinct rampage. Not only does Bloodclot deliver the expected classic NYHC sound its members have all been elemental in helping create over the past three decades or more, the influence from the early days of thrash pushes its way to the forefront, citing early Slayer, Venom, Dark Angel, Kreator, and the like. Other elements of the album showcase a more melodic approach fans of modern metal will flock to, and the band fully embraces its origins and pays homage to the Bad Brains on the closing cover of “How Low Can A Punk Get?”

Souls is dedicated to longtime friend and bandmate, Todd Youth. The album was produced by Laz Pina of Ill Niño, recorded by Johnny “Pyro” Lafuentes, except for “How Low Can A Punk Get?” which was recorded at Found Soundation NYC, mixed by Kyle McAulay, the bass for the song tracked by Manuel Carrero. The record was mixed and mastered by Chriss Collier (Korn, Prong, Whitesnake) and its layout/design handled by Kim Cangemi and Darren Morgenthaler.

The lead single from Souls is also its opening track, an aggressive and rhythmically styled, socially conscious message to the “manipulated” masses. John Joseph stated with the song’s premiere, “The events of the last few years really took a toll on a lot of people. I had friends relapse into addiction and sadly some who lost their fight. Thus, the chorus, ‘Break away, the cosmos calling, your star’s been falling/Break away, cut the ropes that bind you, free your mind and find you.’ The track also calls out corrupt government shills who twist the truth for their own financial gain and control, creating situations which left people feeling there’s no hope. After what we witnessed go on with war after war, perpetrated behind blatant lies, it should always raise red flags when it comes to trusting them on any matter of importance.”

Upstate Records will release Bloodclot’s Souls LP on December 16, on limited edition Black And White Splatter 12” vinyl, CD, and on all digital streaming services. Find digital preorders at Bandcamp and watch for physical/merch preorders to post alongside additional audio previews of the album and more over the weeks ahead.

Tracklisting:

“Souls”

“Unhinged”

“War Castles”

“Save The Robots”

“Infectious”

“Relentless”

“How Low Can A Punk Get?” (Bad Brains cover)

“Souls” video:

(Photo – Steven J. Messina)