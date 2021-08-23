Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021 Announces GEMINI SYNDROME As Replacement For LIGHT THE TORCH On Friday Schedule, Rolls Exclusive ShipRocked Cruise Giveaway

The sold-out Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced that Gemini Syndrome will take the Light The Torch slot as their replacement for Friday, September 10.

“We are excited to welcome an artist that many of you were looking forward to seeing on our 2020 Lineup! Five years ago GS' sophomore album went #1. Now they are back, and stronger than ever, with a new album slated to release this October. Gemini Syndrome will replace Light The Torch, who unfortunately is no longer able to make the Friday, September 10th date of Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2021.”

The set times for each band are announced to be revealed this week, and if you missed out on tickets and still want to attend the four-day festival, you can get in for FREE by volunteering, sending an email to Volunteer@BlueRidgeRockFest.com.

The festival has also announced an exclusive ShipRocked Cruise 2022 Giveaway: “Blue Ridge Island Castaways... We know how much you love being marooned with dozens of your favorite rock bands, but your rescue party has arrived! Come rock the seas as a stowaway on Shiprocked Cruise with your chance to win a FREE OCEAN-VIEW CABIN FOR TWO!...”

Those interested should head here to enter for a chance to win.